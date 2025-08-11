Port St. Lucie Police Share New Information About Alleged Abduction

New information in the alleged kidnapping of a woman from Broward County who was able to escape at a Publix along the Treasure Coast.

Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk says the 35-year-old woman was abducted by family friend, 60-year-old Michael Jablonski, yesterday morning in Davie.

He drove north and allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a van while it was parked in Port St. Lucie. Then, the chief says, Jablonski drove to the Publix and told the woman to remain in the van while he was in the store. But she ran into the Publix and alerted employees, who hid her in a back room and called 9-1-1.

Responding officers found Jablonski, who Niemczyk says resisted arrest to the point where a taser was used to get the man under control.

He's been charged with that and battery on a law enforcement officer. The other crimes are under investigation.