Man Accused Of Stealing Jupiter Police Cruiser

A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a Jupiter Police cruiser.

Cops say it happened yesterday morning after reports of a string of attempted vehicle burglaries.

Officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person trying to break into cars and that prompted a foot cahse during which the suspect was able to get inside an unattended police car and drive off. He got away, despite an officer firing their weapon at the suspect.

GPS was used to track the stolen cruiser and the suspect was spotted in Lake Park by a North Palm Beach Police officer. That's when the suspect was taken into custody without incident.