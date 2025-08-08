Florida News

Florida News

 

Trader Joe's To Open In West Palm Beach, But Where?

By Joel Malkin

Photo: Getty Images

West Palm Beach is slated to get its first Trader Joe's store.

A company spokesperson confirmed that it is building a location in the city, but did not confirm an exact location.

There is speculation that it could be built in a new development on the city's south end along Dixie Highway, where an apartment building is already under construction, along with space for retail and a grocery store.

The Trader Joe's will become the fifth store in Palm Beach County, with others already operating in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Wellington.

Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content

 