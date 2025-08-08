Trader Joe's To Open In West Palm Beach, But Where?

West Palm Beach is slated to get its first Trader Joe's store.

A company spokesperson confirmed that it is building a location in the city, but did not confirm an exact location.

There is speculation that it could be built in a new development on the city's south end along Dixie Highway, where an apartment building is already under construction, along with space for retail and a grocery store.

The Trader Joe's will become the fifth store in Palm Beach County, with others already operating in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Wellington.