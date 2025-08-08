Delray Beach Fire Chief Found To Have Inappropriately Installed Ring Cam

A South Florida fire chief remains on the job after an internal investigation discovered that he was not authorized to install a Ring camera in his office.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue Chief Ronald Martin became the subject of a review after an anonymous complaint last month.

City Manager Terrence Moore is backing the retention of Martin after no evidence was found to link him to misconduct or ill-intent.

Moore says the device was not connected to record and did not store any conversations. It was limited to real-time motion alerts and was installed at a time of heightened concern over office security and unauthorized access.

The chief, however, was found to have failed at obtaining pre-authorization to install the camera and notifying anyone who may be within the camera's view.

Martin's actions constitute a violation of Personnel Policy 5.4 and General Administrative Policy 42.

Moore, in a statement, says that "As a director, Chief Martin is held to a high standard and is expected to model full compliance with City procedures. Appropriate corrective action is being taken to reinforce these expectations and ensure future adherence."

The city is emphasizing its commitment to a respectful workplace and plans to conduct a broader review of technology and privacy policies to ensure clarity and compliance across departments.