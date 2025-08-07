Jupiter Police Arrest Alleged Fraudster, Look For More Suspects

Police in Jupiter are looking for more suspects in what they believe to be a large fraud scheme, after the arrest of one man.

Sardar Khan is accused of calling a resident, using a fake name and claiming to work for Chase Bank. He allegedly told the victim there was some sort of an internal breach in their account and that she needed to transfer her $80,000 to a Wells Fargo account.

The money never made it to that second account and cops say Khan distributed it to himself and family members.

A judge has set bond at $150,000 on fraud charges.

No word on the age of the victim in this case, but the arrest comes as Senator Rick Scott is in South Florida, spreading a warning to beware of fraudsters targeting seniors.