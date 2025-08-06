More Than 30 School Zone Speed Cameras Installed In Palm Beach County

Nearly three-dozen schools in Palm Beach County will have brand new speed cameras posted to catch violators outside their campuses during the upcoming school year which starts on Monday.

The cams come thanks to a 2023 Florida law, allowing cities to purchase and install them to issue tickets to speeders.

Not every municipality will have these devices at schools but these are the ones we know about. The cameras will be at seven schools in Boca Raton, another seven in Boynton Beach. There will be nine in Delray Beach, one in Loxahatchee Groves and another nine in Wellington.

Drivers caught going more than 10 miles over the speed limit will receive a $100 fine in the mail, after warning periods that vary across the county. Most last the first month of the school year.

While most cameras will be active throughout the school day, the majority will only issue tickets before and after school. But the village of Wellington says fines will be sent out for those going over the non-school zone speed limit during school hours.