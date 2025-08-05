Monroe Sheriff's Office: 2 Men Died During Lobster Mini-Season

We're finding out about a couple of casualties during this year's Florida lobster mini-season.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, two men died after snorkeling in the Keys.

82-year-old Clarence Shawver of Martin County was found unresponsive July 30th in Gulf waters, about five miles from mile marker 60. 61-year-old Raymond Sasser of Palm Beach County died the following day after snorkeling near mile marker 74.

Both men were pronounced dead at the hospital.

A juvenile, whose age was not released, was injured by a boat propeller and taken to Niklaus Children's Hospital in Miami.

Despite the two deaths, deputies say most people were in compliance and the number of vessel stops and court citations were in the normal range.