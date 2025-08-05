Boat & Car Destroyed In Port St. Lucie Brush Fire

A stubborn brush fire led to the loss of a car and boat along the Treasure Coast.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue officials say firefighters began battling the blaze in Port St. Lucie on Monday inside the Silver Oaks community.

The battle continued into the overnight hours, with the flames charring at least five acres of brush. Firefighters were able to protect two homes, but the flames destroyed the boat and vehicle.

Crews continued to monitor hot spots today.

No injuries were reported and a cause is under investigation