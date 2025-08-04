Track Work At Northlake/Beeline Still On Track To Wrap Before School Year

Everything is still on track.

That's the word from the senior engineer of a CSX railroad project that has a major Palm Beach County intersection closed.

Northlake Boulevard has been shut down at the Beeline Highway since Friday night and today marked the first rush hour, with drivers having to take detours that are adding up to an hour of delays, but Mel Pollock says workers from CSX and F-DOT have made significant progress.

"They were able to remove the old traffic crossing, remove the rail and the ties and then start the process of reconstructing that rail. They actually have had trains running back on the rail since Saturday."

He tells CBS 12 News that the project is still on track to reopen Sunday, one day before the start of the new school year.