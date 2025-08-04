Qualifying Period Underway For Those Vying For 2 Florida Legislative Seats

The short qualifying period is open for candidates running for open seats in Palm Beach County and an area north of the Tampa Bay region.

The District 11 Senate seat was left vacant when Republican Blaise Ingoglia was appointed by Governor DeSantis to be the new state Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal.

The District 90 Florida House of Representatives seat was left vacant by the untimely death of Joe Casello from Boynton Beach. The Democrat suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of 73 last month.

DeSantis set special election primaries for both seats on September 30th, with general elections on December 9th. That means the winners will be able to serve during next year's Legislative session.

Qualifying runs through Noon tomorrow.

Meanwhile, there will be a celebration of life for Casello at Copperpoint Brewing Company in Boynton Beach on August 20th.