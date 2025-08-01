302 Pound Sea Turtle Released Into Ocean After Rehabbing From Boat Strike

A 302 pound sea turtle has been released back into her habitat.
The adult female, named 'Pennywise" by the folks at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, was nursed back to health after being found badly injured in the spring.
"She came in May 23rd, unfortunately with a boat strike. And that's fairly common during nesting season. These turtles get hit by boats."
The center's CEO Andy Dehart tells CBS 12 News that boaters should be cautious while moving within a mile of the shore until nesting season ends on October 31st.
"I think it's an important time to talk about one of our big programs, 'Sea Turtle Protection Zone,' and what we say is Go Slow For Those Below."
He says you can also have a "spotter" wear polarized glasses and watch for turtles beneath the waves.
Pennywise made headlines in May when she was too large to fit into a standard CT machine at Jupiter Medical Center. She also didn't fit on a machine made for turtles at LMC. So, Dehart had her transported to an equine clinic in Wellington to have her scan.
It was quickly discovered she was bearing eggs, but was not healthy enough to nest.
Dehart says she is now healthy enough to do so, but he expects the turtle to wait until next season to nest.