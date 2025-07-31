Northlake-Beeline Closure Set To Start At 8 PM-Everything You Need To Know

Tonight's the night that Northlake Boulevard will be closing at the Beeline Highway.

The 8 p.m. closure will last for eight days and reopen in time for the beginning of the new school year August 11th.

Interim County Administrator Todd Bonlarron says there are no concerns about first responders in the area because special lanes along the Beeline are being used to bypass the closure.

"There will be an opportunity for emergency vehicles to cross over the intersection during the closure so as to not impact services that are required of our fire rescue, law enforcement and other emergency response."