Three Treasure Coast Schools Could Combine To One Campus

Parents of kids in three separate schools on the Treasure Coast could soon be sending them to just one campus.

The St. Lucie County School Board has proposed combining Lawnwood and St. Lucie Elementary Schools with Dan McCarty Middle in one location.

The new K-thru-8 school would be built at McCarty's campus at a cost of about $70-million. If approved, it could be open by 2028.

School board members say the proposal would offer several family benefits, including same drop-off and pickup times for students, keeping siblings together.

But some parents worry about the youngest kids being in the same school with older kids.

The school board would attempt to sell the two elementary school properties.