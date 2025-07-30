Palm Beach Judge Gives 35-Year Sentence To Teacher Who Slept With Student

A former Palm Beach County charter school teacher convicted of having a sexual relationship with an underage student has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

A judge yesterday sentenced Damian Conti, who was found guilty last month to four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor by an authority figure.

In addition to the 35-years behind bars, Conti will be required to spend ten years on probation.

Conti was his victim's English teacher at South Tech Academy in Boynton Beach when the crimes occurred.

The then-16-year-old student who is now an FSU student, spoke at Conti's sentencing hearing.

