Off-Duty Martin County Deputy Killed In Okeechobee Crash With Semi

An off-duty deputy has died in a car crash near Lake Okeechobee.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office confirms that Deputy Shawn Green was killed in a collision with a semi along Highway 710 in Okeechobee County early this morning. The crash happened at the entrance to an RV resort.

Green had been with the Martin Sheriff's Office for 25 years and the agency in a Facebook post noted that he "dedicated his life to serving and protecting others."