Martin County Approves New SRO Contract With Sheriff's Office

The Martin County School Board has given official approval to a new School Resource Officer contract with the Sheriff's Office.

The 3-year agreement is valued at nearly $15 million and will have two deputies in each elementary school, and one in each elementary and middle school in the district.

"At the end of the day, the Board and myself have always strongly believed and supported school resource officers being in every single one of our classrooms."

Superintendent Michael Maine tells CBS 12 News that future budget restrictions could compel the district to explore alternative options.

State law requires at least one office on every public school campus.