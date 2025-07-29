Kennedy Space Center Among Best Attractions In The World

A Florida attraction is ranked among the best in the world and no other U.S. attraction made it on the list.

Trip Advisor is out with its Top Attractions in the World, based on travelers' reviews and the Kennedy Space Center is ranked third, with over 15,000 "five-star" reviews.

It's only beaten by the Eiffel Tower at number 2 and Barcelona's Basilica de la Sagrada Familia at number 1.

Trip Advisor's summary about KSC notes that "you can see the space shuttle Atlantis, walk among rockets in the Rocket Garden and possibly meet an astronaut."

Two other Florida attractions come in Top 10 on a list of the best in the U.S. They are the Stetson Mansion in Deland, ranked fifth and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo at 6.

