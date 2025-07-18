Three Suspects Now Charged In 'Rival Gang' Shooting At Boynton Beach Park

Three people have now been arrested in connection to a gang shootout that sent adults and children running, and wounded three women.

Boynton Beach Police say shots were fired July 5th from a property next to Sara Sims Park, where hundreds of people were attending a "Peace in the Hood" event.

A couple of weeks had gone by with no arrests, then 19-year-old Jamarion Petty showed up at the police station to turn himself in. Just yesterday, 25-year old Kenneth Hollis was arrested and this morning we've learned that Javon Johnson has been picked up.

He and the others face multiple charges.