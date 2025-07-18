Schools Superintendent Says School Resource Officers Will Be On Campus

Martin County School District officials are assuring parents and students that there will be a continued law enforcement presence on campus for the school year beginning August 11th.

Superintendent Michael Maine, in a statement, says School Resource Officers employed by the Martin County Sheriff's Office will be on every public school campus.

This while the district has been considering a "tentative agreement" with the sheriff's office. The board declined to approve an extension of the service this week, but an updated agreement will be presented to the Board on July 29th after language regarding the full scope of services, staffing and reporting expectations has been clarified.

It should be noted that state law mandates a law enforcement presence on every public school campus in Florida.