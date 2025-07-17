Boynton Beach Paints Over LGBTQ Rainbow Crosswalk

The City of Boynton Beach has painted over it's Pride intersection.
Officials say it was to comply with updated transportation regulations and address safety concerns.
The rainbow crosswalk at East Ocean Avenue and Southeast 1st Street was removed this week.
The city manager says while they recognize the symbolic importance of the intersection to the community, they must prioritize public safety and regulatory compliance.
The decision follows guidance from U.S. Transportation officials and the Florida Department of Transportation, which outlines strict standards for roadway markings and materials.
The city says the paint used in the intersection was not rated for vehicular traffic and may not be safe.