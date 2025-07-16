Village Of Wellington To Replant Trees Lost To Hurricane Milton's Tornadoes

Hurricane Milton struck the west coast of our state last year, but it spawned deadly tornadoes along the east coast. One Palm Beach County municipality is still cleaning up.

Tornadoes spawned by Milton last October resulted in six deaths along the Treasure Coast and did damage south to Wellington, where the village is using $62,000 in grants from the Arbor Day Foundation to fund tree planting initiatives.

"We had probably about 500 of our trees, in the village on public property that were lost. That’s not counting private property. So, we lost a lot of trees."

Village Landscape Superintendent and Arborist Will Gurney tells CBS 12 News that the money will allow Wellington to replant nearly half of the trees lost.

He says they're planting high-resistance, wind-resistant trees so they're ready for future storms.

The village is also vying for another$50,000 in grants from the USDA to cover the cost of another 130 trees.