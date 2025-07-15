Teen Arrested In 'Rival Gang' Shooting That Injured 3 Women In Boynton Park

An arrest has been made in a July 4th weekend shooting in Boynton Beach that has led to an expected lawsuit.

19-year-old Jamarion Petty has been arrested for the shooting that injured three women at Sara Sims Park, while an unsanctioned event titled "Peace in the Hood" was underway.

Police say Petty was one of several people from rival gangs who were shooting at each other and he was identified through surveillance footage.

Attorney Richard Ryles says as many as 500 people were at the event and police knew it was going on.

"When they saw that there were a mass of people gathering, they clearly had the ability to block off the roads and stop people from coming in."

He represents one of the victims, Diamond Delk, and says he intends to file suit against the city.

Police say the investigation is not over and they are looking for the other shooters.