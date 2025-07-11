Countersuit Filed In Death of FHP Trooper Zachary Fink Along I-95

The father of a state trooper killed while in high-speed pursuit has suing the estate of the truck driver who crashed into his cruiser.

Robert Fink's court action is a countersuit against Arsenio Mas' estate, which is already suing Zachary Fink's estate for wrongful death. Both men were killed in the crash along I-95 in St. Lucie County last year.

Trooper Fink was chasing a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon when he attempted a U-turn. That's when the semi crashed into him.

Mas' family filed suit against FHP and Fink's estate, claiming he was driving at 120 miles per hour and made a "reckless maneuver."

In the counterclaim, Robert Fink claims the truck driver failed to properly operate the big rig, directly leading to the crash.