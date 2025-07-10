Official Date Set For Start Of Northlake/Beeline Closure Is August 1

An official start date has been given for a major road closure in western Palm Beach County.

CSX confirms that Friday August 1st is when Northlake Boulevard will shut down at the Beeline Highway so that a rail project can be conducted over the next eight days.

It's expected to cause traffic headaches for about 70,000 drivers, but Senior Project Engineer Mel Pollock tells CBS 12 News that traffic devices will be deployed along detour routes to mitigate slowdowns.

"They're installing modems so they can remotely view those intersections and control the "Green" time. And they're working on a timing plan to try and get the most traffic through each intersection."

Officials are urging residents to try to adjust their work hours to avoid using the detours during rush hour.