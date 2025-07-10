Florida Congresswoman Skeptical About 'Alligator Alcatraz' Tour

Some lawmakers will get to see for themselves what the conditions are like at 'Alligator Alcatraz.'

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is inviting members of the state Legislature and Congress to tour the illegal immigrant detention center in the Everglades on Saturday.

But West Palm Beach Democrat Congresswoman Lois Frankel wonders if the state won't just be putting on a show.

"I think there's some concern that it's going to be a scripted tour, because we are by law supposed to be allowed, when we visit, to go in. So, when they take time to, I don't know quote, unquote freshen things up you might not be seeing the real picture."

Frankel calls the facility a 'political gimmick' by Republicans.

Still, she thinks it's important for members of Congress and the state House to see the detention center.