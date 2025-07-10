Alleged Attempted Trump Assassin Wants To Represent Himself At Trial

The man charged with the attempted assassination of President Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course wants to represent himself at his federal trial.

59-year-old Ryan Routh told Judge Aileen Cannon in a Fort Pierce courtroom today that he would like to replace his court-appointed attorneys. When Cannon asked if he wanted her to appoint new lawyers, he replied "No. I will represent myself."

Reporters were then ushered out of the courtroom, but the hearing is continuing this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a man and woman in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to selling Routh the rifle he allegedly pointed through a fence at Trump International Golf Club last September.

The Department of Justice says that rifle was sold to the suspect just a month before his arrest.