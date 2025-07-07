County Commissioners To Vote On Name Change For Roadway Near Mar-a-Lago

Palm Beach County Commissioners will vote Tuesday on changing the name of Southern Boulevard near Mar-a-Lago to "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

The vote stems from a bill signed into law by Governor DeSantis last month. The stretch of roadway affected would be between Kirk Road and South Ocean Boulevard.

The new law would also designate the 18000 block of Southern Boulevard "PBSO Motormen Highway" in honor of three Sheriff's deputies killed in the line of duty while working along the side of Southern back in November. A driver lost control of her car and ran off the road, slamming into the motorcycle deputies.

While the law would allow for the highway designations, they also require county approval.

The Palm Beach County Commission is led by a 4-3 Democrat majority.