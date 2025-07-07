Boynton Beach Police: 3 Shooting Victims At Sara Sims Park Will Survive

Police say all three victims shot while at a Boynton Beach park will survive their injuries.

Officers were called to Sara Sims Park on Saturday night after reports of shots fired near the restrooms.

A witness says the shooting around 8 p.m. sent adults and children scrambling. This woman tells CBS 12 News that she came across kids who had been separated from their parents.

“They couldn’t find their mom and they got in the back of the car with us even though it was already full we still told them to get in because they were scared. So, we went to another location and then they called their mom, and their mom told them where to meet up at so they could go home.”

No word about a motive.

Cops say they have a person of interest, but no suspect in custody.

They're asking to hear from anyone with information. Call the department's non-emergency line at 561-732-8116.