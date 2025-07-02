Protesters To Gather At Treasure Coast ALF Where Residents Must Leave

A protest is being organized for this afternoon outside a 25-year old assisted living facility in Port St. Lucie.

The owners of Paradise Care Cottages are closing the business to repurpose it as a drug rehab center.

Elderly residents have been told to make new arrangements by August 5th.

Families of those affected feel frustrated with just over a month to go and community members living near the building along Lennard Road are expressing safety concerns if a drug rehab were to operate there. They point out that it's across the street from a Boys and Girls Club, near a preschool and surrounded by homes.

The demonstration begins at 5 p.m. along the sidewalk at Paradise Care Cottages.