FDOT Hosts 2 Meetings About Boynton Beach/I-95 Construction Project

Residents of one Palm Beach County city will be getting an update on a planned construction project.

The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting two meetings this evening to discuss a $64-million I-95 improvement project that is expected to impact residents of Boynton Beach for up to four years.

Work is expected to begin as soon as next month at the Interstate and Boynton Beach Boulevard, including widening the bridge over I-95, adding more turning lanes for the entrance and exit ramps and adding bike lanes.

F-DOT says a virtual meeting will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. today, followed by an in-person meeting at Boynton Beach's City Hall from 6 to 7 p.m.