7 West Palm Beach Cops Fired For Actions Taken After Deadly Crash

A few weeks after the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office filed charges against a group of West Palm Beach Police Officers in connection with a high-speed chase that turned deadly, all seven have been fired.

The pursuit occurred back in July of last year and ended when the fleeing suspect slammed his car into a vehicle along North Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach, killing 57-year old Marcia Pochette and her daughter, 27-year-old Jenice Woods, who was pregnant at the time.

Three of the officers who were behind the wheel of their police cruisers are charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Death, a first-degree felony, along with official misconduct. That is a 3rd degree felony.

The other four officers face charges of official misconduct for not reaching out for help for the dying women.

Allegedly, none of the seven ever informed their supervisors about the crash and just went about their business...some returning to West Palm Beach to continue with their shifts.

Yesterday, the police department announced the following officers have been relieved of duty:

Austin Danielovich

Pierre Etienne

Christopher Rekdahl

Michael Borgen

William Loayza

Brandan Stedfelt

Darien Thomas