City Of Palm Beach Gardens To Build Wayne Gretzky-Backed Ice Facility

A new indoor ice sports facility will be built in Palm Beach Gardens, with the help of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and others.

The Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation says they were able to raise the necessary funds alongside the City of Palm Beach Gardens in order to begin construction on the facility located at Plant Drive Park.

The multi-million dollar facility will host youth hockey and figure skating events as well as year-round recreation for the community.

Among the things it will host will be the Gretzky Invitational youth tournament and development camps run by the Gretzky Hockey School.

Work is set to start in early July.