Boynton Beach Police Investigate Double Murder In Retirement Community

A South Florida retirement community is back to normal, a day after residents were locked down due to a double murder.

"(Police said) they would let us know when we can come out and move around a little bit because we were supposed to be hunkered down."

Michael LaFroscia is a resident of the Boynton Leisureville community where Boynton Beach Police tell CBS 12 News that the two gunshot victims were found dead in the street yesterday.

No details have been given regarding the victims, but the majority of the investigation's focus was on a home along Southwest 17th Street.

Witnesses reported seeing a Black man running west from the area. He is about 5' 10" with short black hair and wearing all black.

Police want to hear from anyone who spotted anything or person who seems suspicious. Call the PD at 561-732-8116