2 Suspects Wanted Out Of North Carolina Arrested On Treasure Coast

A top cop on the Treasure Coast is touting the arrests of two people wanted in another state and warning that his community is not one where fugitives should expect safe harbor.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers says his detectives, along with the SWAT team and the U.S. Marshal's Fugivtive Task Force combined to catch two attempted murder suspects in a case out of North Carolina.

36-year-old Jameon Boulware and 40-year old Nicole Decosta fled to Florida to evade capture.

Decosta was arrested after leaving a friend's home in Indian River County and about eight hours later, Boulware was pulled over while driving.