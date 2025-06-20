Man Charged With Child Neglect After Toddlers Found In Hot Car

A man faces charges after two toddlers were found overheating inside a hot car along the Treasure Coast.

Body cam video shows a woman explaining to Port St. Lucie Police officers what she saw at a shopping center parking lot...the one and two year olds screaming and sweating, with flushed faces.

"My sister opened the door, I said 'Oh my God, where are those kids screaming from?' She said 'Right here.' "

The childrens' guardian, 27-year-old Richard Lewis Janoher, was found inside a GameStop. Cops say he left the kids in the car for ten minutes with no air conditioning.

While the windows were rolled down, it was 84 degrees outside and likely hotter inside the vehicle.

Janoher is charged with two counts of child neglect.

The toddlers were checked by fire rescue and released to a relative.