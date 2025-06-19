Palm Beach County Set To Get Over $20 Million In New State Budget

If Governor Ron DeSantis signs the newly approved state budget into law as-is, Palm Beach County stands to get more than $20 million.

That's according to state lawmakers in the county, who claim the $20,209,500 would be used on roads, water systems, public safety, mental health care and more without any new or additional taxes being raised.

It remains to be seen how much, if any of the budget could see line-item vetoes from the governor's pen.

The budget approved this week, 45 days after the scheduled end of this year's legislative session, is for the new fiscal year beginning July 1st.