3 Arrested During Investigation Into Vehicle 'Cloning' Along Treasure Coast

Three people face charges in a vehicle-cloning operation along the Treasure Coast, as authorities have been looking into a network that involves fraudulent vehicle registrations and the fraudulent changing of Vehicle Identification Numbers.

Eight stolen vehicles were recovered during searches at three locations in Indian River County yesterday.

All of them had faulty VINs. One suspect was arrested for possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN.

The St. Lucie Sheriff's Office arrested two more people at a home where five vehicles were recovered, including one confirmed to be cloned after being stolen from Orange County last summer.

A business called "Drizzle Drip Mobile Detailing, LLC" has been identified as having a potential link to the fraudulent activity.

The two people busted at the Port St. Lucie home face grand theft auto charges.