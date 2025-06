ORLANDO -- Drivers trying to get from Orlando to points west or into Orlando from the west, face long delays and detours because of a crash on Interstate 4 Monday.

FDOT and the Florida Highway Patrol say the crash involved a truck carrying fertilizer that flipped onto its side and caught fire.

FDOT is working cleanup on the hazardous materials site, which could take some time.

Detours could add an hour or more to the drive between Orlando and the Tampa Bay area.

Photo: TTWN/Carl Zee