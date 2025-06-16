2 Child Drownings In 24 Hours Over Father's Day Weekend

There were two drownings in Martin County over Father's Day weekend, both involving young children.

The first one happened Friday night, when a two-year old girl drowned in a backyard pool at a home along Southeast Mars Street in Hobe Sound. Officials say there were five adults in the house and three children when incident occurred.

On Saturday night, a 5-year old boy drowned in a neighbor's swimming pool.

Investigators say his mother was helping one of her other children in the bathroom when the boy ran out of the house and into the neighbor's backyard pool. That happened near Southeast Hawthorne Street near Stuart.

Sheriff John Budensiek is urging people be vigilant. Make sure your pools are secure and don't take for granted that your child knows how to swim or that floatation devices are working.

He says "we have to work together to prevent these tragedies from happening in the future."