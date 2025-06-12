New Info In Near Drowning: Child Was Underwater For 2 Minutes-Mom Charged

More details are known about a 4-year old girl who nearly drowned in a West Palm Beach swimming pool last week, leading to child neglect charges against her mother.

Police reviewed surveillance video that shows the child enter the pool at her community's clubhouse and then struggle in the water.

A minute later, she's seen for the final time with her head above water. Soon after, the girl is underneath and not moving. That's when her mother, Nytearia Thomas, is seen reacting to the situation.

The child was not breathing and unconscious when pulled from the water, but was revived by paramedics on the pool deck and taken to the hospital.

Thomas told detectives that her daughter didn't know how to swim, but she forgot a floating device at home.

Cops say the mother was not paying attention and didn't see the girl in the deep end of the pool.