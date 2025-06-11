40 Residents Evacuated From Assisted Living Facility Due To Excessive Heat

An assisted living facility in Lake Worth Beach has been evacuated due to excessive heat.

Over 40 residents of Crest Manor on 3rd Avenue South have been removed from the facility due to numerous air conditioning failures throughout the four-story building.

Multiple agencies, including the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the state's Agency for Health Care Administration did an assessment and discovered the issues.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says a short term plan was first implemented to move the 42 patients into cooler areas of the building when the AC issues first began on Friday, but soon after temperatures were exceeding 90 degrees and the decision was made to stop operations at Crest Manor.