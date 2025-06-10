West Palm Beach Police Urge Parents To Be Vigilant After Near-Drowning.

Police urge parents and caregivers to stay vigilant this summer when children are in or near water, after a four-year old nearly drowns in a West Palm Beach swimming pool.

Police say 27-year-old Nytearia Thomas was not actively supervising her child, who had to pulled from the bottom of a pool along Haverhill Road.

First responders administered life-saving measures and rushed the child to the hospital on Friday.

The next day, a 2-year old drowned in a Boynton Beach swimming pool. West Palm Beach Police say "drownings can happen quickly and silently, often in just seconds."

Some tips include avoiding distractions, staying within arm's reach of young swimmers, installing proper barriers around pools, learning CPR and never assuming someone else is watching your child.