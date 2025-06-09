Man Wanted In Tampa Area Arrested On Treasure Coast After I-95 Chase

A Miami-Dade County man is being held on $200,000 bond after making his first court appearance this morning on charges of shooting at an FHP trooper while fleeing an attempted traffic stop.

The agency says 29-year-old Tommy Leal was the driver of a car that matched the description of a vehicle used to elude deputies in Hillsborough County. He was wanted there for a "hostile situation."

An FHP Sergeant tried to pull Leal over along I-95 near Fort Pierce early Sunday morning, but the driver kept going at a high rate of speed. The trooper then conducted a PIT maneuver and that's when officials say Leal fired shots at the trooper.

Backup was called to the scene and after a short standoff, Leal was taken to a hospital as a precaution.