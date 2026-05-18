Loch Ness Monster Spotted by American Tourist?

An American vacationing at Loch Ness spotted an unusual anomaly that may have been the site's resident 'monster.' The possible Nessie sighting, which came to light over the weekend, reportedly occurred on the morning of April 21st as Sara Gubicza and her husband were visiting the iconic Scottish tourist destination from their home in the United States. Their trip took a wondrous turn when, while riding a bus along the shore of Loch Ness, she gazed out the window and noticed what appeared to be a sizeable fin sticking out of the water.

More on this story at the Coast to Coast AM website.